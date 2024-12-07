Breaking News
Muslim clerics meet Delhi L-G over ‘illegal’ B’desh settlers

Updated on: 08 December,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

According to the statement, the delegation expressed “deep concerns” over the alleged atrocities faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

A delegation of clerics and residents of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday and demanded a special drive to identify and repatriate Bangladeshi people illegally staying in the city, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.


According to the statement, the delegation expressed “deep concerns” over the alleged atrocities faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. In a letter submitted to Saxena, the delegation said the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh and the current state of affairs in that country is worrying. Demanding stringent action against Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in Delhi, the delegation said they should not be provided rented accommodation or jobs in any establishment.


It also said that the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should be directed to remove any encroachments on government land, footpaths, parks and other public places by such people. Any official documents like Aadhaar cards or voter ID cards, if issued to them, should be immediately cancelled, the letter read. Further, it said that any religious place sheltering them should also evict them. A special drive should be launched to identify such “infiltrators” and send them back to Bangladesh, the delegation said.


