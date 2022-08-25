Breaking News
Muslim leader’s temple visit: Nitish Kumar calls out BJP’s hypocrisy

Updated on: 25 August,2022 10:18 AM IST  |  Patna
Kumar blamed the controversy on “divisive” politics of the BJP, his former ally, while talking to reporters on assembly premises

Nitish Kumar, Israil Mansuri and others at Vishnupad temple, Gaya, on Monday. Pic/PTI


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed dismay over the controversy around Israil Ahmed Mansuri, his cabinet colleague, visiting a temple in Gaya. Kumar blamed the controversy on “divisive” politics of the BJP, his former ally, while talking to reporters on assembly premises.


“They (BJP) have been wanting to divide the society by raising non issues. What is their grouse? Have their ministers not visited temples along with me,” asked the JD(U) leader. He nodded in approval when it was pointed out that Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a senior BJP leader from the state, has been at many Hindu temples.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' wins floor test in Bihar Assembly; BJP stages walkout


Mansuri, who holds IT portfolio, has also been given the charge of Gaya district. Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim, had accompanied the CM on his tour of Gaya earlier this week during which they offered prayers at the Vishnupad temple. BJP leaders had fulminated, citing a notice board on the premises that says “only followers of Sanatana Dharma” will be allowed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

