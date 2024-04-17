‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I’m not a terrorist’

AAP leader Sanjay Singh condemns BJP, vows Kejriwal will emerge stronger; alleges differential treatment in custody

Arvind Kejriwal

“My names is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist” is the Delhi chief minister’s message for the countrymen from Tihar jail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Tuesday, slamming the BJP for the treatment being meted out to him in custody. The BJP is trying to break him out of “malice and vendetta” but he will emerge stronger from all of this, Singh said.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that a “notorious criminal” lodged in Tihar jail was allowed to meet his lawyer and wife in the barrack, while Kejriwal had to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen. Hurt by the treatment being given to him, Kejriwal has sent a message for the countrymen: “My names is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist”, Singh said.

Sanjay Singh

The Delhi chief minister’s assertion borrows from Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘My Name is Khan’ in 2010 in which the actor famously says “My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist”. Singh said, “Kejriwal was being treated like a terrorist and he was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen.”

Court seeks ED’s reply on CM’s plea consult doc

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file its response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conference. In his application to Special Judge Rakesh Syal, Kejriwal said his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

The judge directed the ED to file its reply by April 18, when the court is likely to take up the matter. Opposing his plea, the counsel appearing for the ED argued there are facilities necessary for such patients in jail and he can be examined there.

