India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has started off the rescue operations under Operation Brahma at the U hla thein monastery, where around 170 monks are still stuck, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Monday

India's National Disaster Response Force team has started the rescue operations under Operation Brahma. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article Myanmar earthquake: India sends help and rescue team via Operation Brahma x 00:00

Since their arrival in Mandalay on Sunday, Indian rescue teams have been actively helping the survivors of the Myanmar earthquake as part of Operation Brahma, the Indian Embassy said.

The embassy also expressed its prayers for the people affected by the Myanmar earthquake and mentioned that more aid is on its way.



In a post on X, the embassy said, "Operation Brahma- Since arriving at earthquake sites in Mandalay y'day, our teams are working to extend critical support in search for survivors and medical/HADR support. More aid is on the way. Our hearts and prayers are with the affected people of Myanmar."

The embassy added that more aid is on its way for the affected people of the country.



"More aid and support is on the way to Mandalay and Yangon. Committed to assist people in all affected areas of Mandalay, Naypyitaw, Sagaing and Bago."

On Monday, PM Modi had said that the rescue operation was under Indian foreign policy philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).



"Our mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is reaching the entire world...Myanmar was hit by a tragic earthquake a day before yesterday; India was the first to reach there and launched Operation Brahma. India does not take time to extend help," PM Modi said.

Myanmar has experienced strong aftershocks, complicating the rescue efforts for those still missing after Friday's magnitude 7.7 earthquake, which led to nation to issue a call for aid.



The Army team will visit the hospital site on Monday and will establish their Medical Services on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)



