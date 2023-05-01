2 children among dead; NDRF at scene to find source of leakage, type of gas

Family members of a victim, who died after inhaling toxic gas, mourn, at the Giaspura area in Ludhiana, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mysterious gas leak kills 11 in Ludhiana x 00:00

Eleven people, including two boys aged 10 and 13, died after inhaling toxic gas in the city’s thickly-populated Giaspura area on Sunday, police said.

Four more people, who were taken ill, were undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the scene to ascertain the source of the leakage and the type of the gas, district officials said.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said it was likely that some chemical reacted with methane in manholes. “We are going to collect samples from manholes,” she said. The area has been evacuated and the cordon at the scene of the leak will be extended as the gas spreads, she added.

She said those who died in the incident did not show any symptoms of respiratory problems.

Also Read: Punjab: All possible help is being extended, says CM Bhagwant Mann on Ludhiana gas leak incident

“It is likely that the deaths were caused by a neurotoxin,” Malik added.

She said the gas, which leaked, has diluted to a large extent and that there was no need to panic. She also appealed to people to stay away from the area. “But a check will be conducted to see how far this gas spread”.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was very painful and added that all possible help is being provided.

4

No. of people undergoing treatment

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever