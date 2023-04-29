The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and April 27

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article Nagaland: Five NSCN-IM cadres arrested, six kidnapped people rescued x 00:00

The Assam Rifles has arrested five cadres of the NSCN-IM and rescued six people kidnapped by members of the insurgent outfit in Nagaland's Dimapur district, an official said.

The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and April 27, and kept at a house in Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from family members, he said.

"In a bold and swift operation launched around Thursday midnight, Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive in Dimapur," a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, stated on Friday.

Also read: Centre, Naga negotiators will have to come to an understanding, says Deputy CM

The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.

The rescued people also include two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar, the release added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.