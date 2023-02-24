Nagaland polls: Our mantra of 'peace, progress, prosperity' is reason behind people's trust in BJP, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi lauded the peaceful polling in the recently held voting in Tripura Assembly elections on February 16 and said that there was no violence after decades because of the presence of the BJP government in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's mantra of "peace, progress and prosperity" in the state is the reason behind people's 'rising' trust in the BJP, adding that the border disputes are being resolved at a rapid pace due to the NDA governments in the states.

"Our mantra for Nagaland has been - Peace, progress and prosperity, and this is the reason people's trust in BJP is rising," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

The Prime Minister lauded the peaceful polling in the recently held voting in Tripura Assembly elections on February 16 and said that there was no violence after decades because of the presence of the BJP government in the state.

"After many decades, there was no incident of violence during Assembly elections in Tripura as there is a BJP government in the state," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP-NDPP government in the state has converted the "politics of divide" in the northeast to a "divine governance model".

"Earlier, where there was a politics of divide in the northeast, we have converted it to a divine governance model. The people of Nagaland are trusting the BJP and NDA more and more. Numerous youths have left the path of violence in the past few years. There has been a fall of nearly 75 per cent in violent incidents in Nagaland in the last nine years. AFSPA has been revoked from various areas of the state. We are working honestly to make sure that there is no need for AFSPA in Nagaland in the future," the Prime Minister added.

Detailing the work done by BJP governments in the region, PM Modi said that the border disputes are being resolved at a rapid pace due to the NDA governments in the states.

"Permanent peace and progress in Nagaland is the basis of BJP's politics. The border disputes are also being rapidly resolved due to the BJP and NDA governments in the states. Stricter action would be taken against those doing extortion after the re-election on March 2," he said.

During the Prime Minister's address, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, Secretary General NDPP Abu Metha, BJP In-Charge Nagaland Nalin Kohli, BJP Candidates Tovihoto Ayemi, Jacob Zhimomi, NDPP candidates Zhaleo Rio, Hekani Jakhalu and Moatoshi Longkumer were present.

Nagaland will go to Assembly polls on February 27 and the votes will be counted on March 2 along with Tripura and Meghalaya.

