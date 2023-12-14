Nagpur: 80 hospitalised following suspected food poisoning at wedding in resort

At least 80 people were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning after consuming meals served at a wedding ceremony held at a resort on the outskirts of Nagpur.

At least 80 people were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning after consuming meals served at a wedding ceremony held at a resort on the outskirts of Nagpur, Maharashtra, police told news agency PTI on Thursday.

According to the report, the incident occurred on December 10, during the wedding festivities for businessman Kailash Batra's son. Batra expressed concerns, claiming that the food served during the event at the Rajasthani village-themed resort on Amravati Road was stale and emitted a foul odour.

According to Kamleshwar police station officials, where the complaint was filed, Batra had reserved the resort for two days, December 9 and 10, for his son's wedding and reception, the report added.

"On December 10, guests, including the bridegroom, complained of stomach pain after eating the afternoon meal." Later, during the evening reception, foul-smelling food was served, exacerbating the situation," an official was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

The report further stated that despite complaints to resort management, no corrective measures were taken. Following that, around midnight, approximately 80 guests reported vomiting and nausea, prompting their immediate hospitalisation.

Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police (SP), directed Kalmeshwar police station officials to collect statements and medical reports from hospitalised individuals. Legal action will be taken against the resort management based on this evidence,

"The officials of Kalmeshwar police station have been directed to record the statements of the hospitalised persons and collect their medical reports based on which a case would be registered against the resort management," he said.

According to police reports, some of those affected are still being treated at a private hospital in Nagpur's Wardhaman Nagar neighbourhood.

In October, 16 children aged 11 and 12 were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital after consuming a mid-day meal at the civic-run Anikgaon Hindi-medium school in Chembur. Two of the sixteen required IV fluids and antiemetics.

Shantai Mahila Udyogic Co-operative Society provided the meals, which feed approximately 6,797 students in 24 municipal schools. The food was delivered to 189 students of Anikgaon Hindi-medium school and 51 students of Anikgaon Marathi-medium school in the Anikgaon municipal school building in the morning, just like any other day.

The doctor said that although all reports were normal, the 16 affected students were monitored and tests like liver and renal function tests and getting chest X-rays were carried out. He explained the reasoning behind some of these tests, saying that aspiration (inhaling a foreign substance through food or liquids or during vomiting) can cause lung diseases, whereas poisonous toxins can harm the liver and kidneys.

The students ate the food around 9.50 a.m. and began to exhibit symptoms around 10:20 a.m. Initially, three of the sixteen started vomiting, which was quickly followed by 13 others feeling nauseous and vomiting.

