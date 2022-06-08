Nagpur: Cash, jewellery worth Rs 8.16 lakh looted during house break-in

Janaki Rameshlal Khilwani (60) had gone to a nearby temple around noon on Monday when the burglars entered the house by breaking the door lock and decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 6.96 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash

Unidentified persons stole cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 8.16 lakh from the house of an elderly woman in Jaripatka area here, police said.

Janaki Rameshlal Khilwani (60) had gone to a nearby temple around noon on Monday when the burglars entered the house by breaking the door lock and decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 6.96 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash. Police are conducting further probe.

