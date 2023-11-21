Breaking News
Nagpur cops rescue farmer's nephew from Madhya Pradesh, arrest 2 farm workers who kidnapped him

Updated on: 21 November,2023 10:42 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The arrested persons are natives of Kaali Chhapar village in Chhindwara district, a Local Crime Branch (LCB) official of Nagpur Police (Rural) said

Nagpur Police on Tuesday rescued a 12-year-old nephew of a local farmer from Chhindwara in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and arrested two kidnappers, including a woman, an official said.


According to police, the accused duo Pravin alias Sonu Hariram Padangre (35) and Geeta Guruprasad Kaurati (28) had worked on the farm of the farmer, Keshav Arya. They kidnapped the boy on November 18 after Arya allegedly refused to release their pending salary over a dispute.


The arrested persons are natives of Kaali Chhapar village in Chhindwara district, a Local Crime Branch (LCB) official of Nagpur Police (Rural) said.


The accused duo had worked on Arya's farm for eight months and demanded a total salary of Rs 14,000 per month. As Arya refused to release the salary immediately, the duo tied his hands on the night of November 18 and forcibly took away his nephew along with his motorcycle and Rs 25,000 cash, the official said.

"The duo abandoned the motorcycle at Saoner (around 47 km from Nagpur) and boarded a passenger train with the boy. They alighted at Chhindwara where they kept the boy at the house of Padangre's friend," the official said.

Meanwhile, LCB officials formed separate teams to trace the boy on the complaint of the farmer. Using technical surveillance, the police zeroed in on the location of the accused and arrested them. Subsequently, the boy was rescued and handed over to his mother, he added.

A case was registered under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

