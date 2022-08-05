Nagpur: Man appears for driving licence test posing as applicant; 3 booked

As per the complaint of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Amit Deulkar, a man identified as Sagar Shah (35) took the driving licence test by posing as applicant Kisan Lallare (44) on Thursday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Three persons were booked for an alleged impersonation fraud at the Nagpur Rural Regional Transport Office to obtain a driving licence, a police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Amit Deulkar, a man identified as Sagar Shah (35) took the driving licence test by posing as applicant Kisan Lallare (44) on Thursday, the Kapil Nagar police station official said.

"Deulkar nabbed Shah during the test and alerted police. A probe found Shah was appearing for the test for Lallare on the advice of agent Raju Tayade. Shah, Lallare and Tayade have been booked under Indian Penal Code provisions for cheating by personation and conspiracy," he said.

