Nagpur: Man held for posing as apex court staffer to dupe job aspirants

“He took Rs 20 lakh each from the victims. The fraud came to light after he approached Kotwali police station for bandobast to conduct exams in a city school. His identity card was suspicious. Further probe unravelled the racket,” the official said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A man was arrested for using the modus operandi of conmen in Hindi film ‘Special 26’ to allegedly dupe job aspirants, a police official said on Monday.

The man, a resident of Osmanabad, posed as a desk officer of the Supreme Court and promised jobs in the apex court, he said.

“He took Rs 20 lakh each from the victims. The fraud came to light after he approached Kotwali police station for bandobast to conduct exams in a city school. His identity card was suspicious. Further probe unravelled the racket,” the official said.

Also read: Activists of rival Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office

A case has been registered against him at Kotwali police station, he added.

In the film ‘Special 26’, a gang of conmen would pose as Central probe agency sleuths to raid people and establishments to extort money.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever