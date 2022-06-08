Nagpur: Man held for raping 4-and-half-year-old girl

As per the complaint of the victim's mother, accused Bobby Pramod Jungle took her daughter to his house on April 15 by promising to give her a chocolate and then raped her

Representative Image

A 25-year-old man was held for allegedly raping a four-and-half-year-old girl in Rana Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said n Tuesday.

As per the complaint of the victim's mother, accused Bobby Pramod Jungle took her daughter to his house on April 15 by promising to give her a chocolate and then raped her, the official said.

Jungle has been held under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever