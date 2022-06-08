Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Nagpur: Man held for raping 4-and-half-year-old girl

Updated on: 08 June,2022 11:30 AM IST  |  Nagpur
As per the complaint of the victim's mother, accused Bobby Pramod Jungle took her daughter to his house on April 15 by promising to give her a chocolate and then raped her

Representative Image


A 25-year-old man was held for allegedly raping a four-and-half-year-old girl in Rana Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said n Tuesday.

As per the complaint of the victim's mother, accused Bobby Pramod Jungle took her daughter to his house on April 15 by promising to give her a chocolate and then raped her, the official said.




Jungle has been held under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official said.


