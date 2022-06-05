Breaking News
Nagpur road rage: Man stabs, injures motorist after two-wheelers brush against each other

Updated on: 05 June,2022 10:50 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday in Baba Taj Chowk

Nagpur road rage: Man stabs, injures motorist after two-wheelers brush against each other

A 38-year-old man sustained stab injuries after his motorcycle brushed against the two-wheeler of the accused in Nagpur's Yashodhara Nagar area, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Friday in Baba Taj Chowk here, he said.




"Irfan Pathan Wakil Pathan attacked Ravindra Parate with a sharp weapon after the latter's motorcycle brushed past the two-wheeler of the former. Parate sustained injuries on the head, hands and back," he said.


Pathan has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder, he added.

