Nagpur: Three booked for cheating woman of Rs 14 lakh with govt job promise

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:04 PM IST  |  Nagpur
Dharmendra Hemraj Phule (45), his wife Aruna (40), and Kavita Pritam Nagrale (39) approached Sheetal Patil (34) and promised her the job of a clerk in the Malegaon Shahapur zilla parishad

Three persons were booked in Nagpur for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 14 lakh by promising her a government job, a police official said on Sunday.

Dharmendra Hemraj Phule (45), his wife Aruna (40), and Kavita Pritam Nagrale (39) approached Sheetal Patil (34) and promised her the job of a clerk in the Malegaon Shahapur zilla parishad, he said.

"Between 2019 and 2022, Patil paid them Rs 14 lakh but the accused continued to make promises about the job materializing soon. On her complaint, the three were booked for cheating and other offences," the Jaripatka police station official said.


