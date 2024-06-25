Nandini milk price goes up by Rs 2 from June 26

Prices will go up for other categories of milk under Nandini brand

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday announced a hike in milk prices with effect from June 26, reported the PTI.

The KMF also said that it would be enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one litre packets by 50 ml.

The development comes days after the Karnataka government hiked sales tax on fuel, following which petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre in the state.

"As it is the current harvest season, the storage of milk in all district milk unions is increasing every day and the current storage is close to one crore litres. In this background, the price of each packet is being increased by Rs 2 with an additional 50 ml of milk being given to the consumers only for each half liter (500ML) and one liter (1000ML) packets," KMF said in a statement, according to the PTI.

Currently, the 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini costs Rs 22. With this hike, the 550 ml packet will now cost Rs 24. Similarly, the 1000 ml (1 litre) packet was priced at Rs 42 and will now be sold as 1,050 ml at Rs 44, as per the news agency.

Similarly, prices will go up for other categories of milk under Nandini brand.

"In the dairy industry, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Mahamandal (federation) is the second largest Mahamandal in the country... KMF has been procuring and processing milk from more than 27 lakh dairy farmers of the state through its member milk unions for the past five decades and has been introducing a variety of superior quality milk and milk products under the brand name 'Nandini'," it stated, the PTI reported.

Amul milk price hiked by Rs 2/litre across all variants with effect from June 3

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the price of Amul milk across all variants was hiked by Rs 2 per litre with effect from June 3 in view of the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) had earlier said.

The last time GCMMF had raised the milk price was in February 2023. The hike is necessitated to compensate farmers for their increased cost of production, Mehta said.

With the fresh hike, the revised milk prices for variants such as 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk stand at Rs 36, Rs 33, and Rs 30, respectively.

