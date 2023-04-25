Naroda Gam riot case: SIT to challenge acquittals

The massacre at Naroda Gam was one of the nine major 2002 communal riots cases investigated by the SC-appointed SIT and heard by special courts. The SIT took over the probe from Gujarat Police in 2008 and arrested more than 30 persons

Ex- Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani was also acquitted. Pic/PTI

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) will challenge before the Gujarat High Court the recent acquittal of all 67 accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case by a special court, sources said.

The Ahmedabad court of S K Baxi, special judge for Special Investigation Team cases, on April 20 acquitted all 67 accused, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, more than two decades after 11 Muslims were killed during post-Godhra riots in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Gam.

“The SIT will definitely file an appeal in the Gujarat High Court against the lower court’s order in the Naroda Gam case. Since the copy of the SIT court’s judgment is awaited, a final call will be taken after studying the verdict,” a source in SIT said.

The massacre at Naroda Gam was one of the nine major 2002 communal riots cases investigated by the SC-appointed SIT and heard by special courts. The SIT took over the probe from Gujarat Police in 2008 and arrested more than 30 persons. Former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel was also acquitted in the case. There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during the trial, while one was discharged earlier under section 169 of the CrPC due to insufficient evidence against him.

