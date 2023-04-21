Naroda Gam riots: Two decades later, 67 accused acquitted

The 11 people were killed during the bandh call given by right-wing organisations a day after the Godhra train burning incident

More than two decades after 11 members of the Muslim community were killed in the post-Godhra riots in Ahmedabad’s Naroda Gam, a special court here on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused in the case, including former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the worst massacres witnessed during the riots. The 11 people were killed during the bandh call given by right-wing organisations a day after the Godhra train burning incident.

Advocate Shahshad Pathan, who represented the victims’ families, said the acquittal order will be challenged in the high court. “The question remains as to who burnt 11 people to death in the presence of cops,” he told reporters.

