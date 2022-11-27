×
Nashik children's facility staffer held for rape: More girls come forward alleging sexual exploitation

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:20 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

Five more girls have told police they were sexually exploited by the accused, an official said

Nashik children's facility staffer held for rape: More girls come forward alleging sexual exploitation

Representational Pic


A few days after the director of a private facility for children in Maharashtra's Nashik district was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, police officials on Sunday said five more girls have spoken about being sexually exploited.


The first incident, based on which the 28-year-old director was arrested, took place in the children's shelter in Nashik on October 13 but it came to light on November 23 after the girl filed a complaint, the police official said.



The accused had allegedly forcibly taken the 14-year-old victim to a makeshift tin room in the parking area of the building, showed her an obscene video clip on his mobile phone and then raped her, he said.


He was arrested after a case of rape and other offences was filed under Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"Five more girls have told police they were sexually exploited by the accused. They have been subjected to a medical check-up and the reports are awaited. We have also recorded the statement of the owner of the house from which the shelter was being run," he said.

More is in police custody till November 30 and further probe based on the new statements and allegations is underway, he added.

