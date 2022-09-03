Nashik sees 31 Covid-19 cases, 77 recoveries; active tally now 188

The recovery count rose by 77 to touch 4,72,477, leaving the district with an active caseload of 188
Representative image
The Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,569 on Saturday with the addition of 31 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.
The recovery count rose by 77 to touch 4,72,477, leaving the district with an active caseload of 188, he added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.