Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike
Tea seller working at Congress office, seeks ticket to contest elections
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > News > India News > Article > Nashik sees 31 Covid 19 cases 77 recoveries active tally now 188

Nashik sees 31 Covid-19 cases, 77 recoveries; active tally now 188

Updated on: 03 September,2022 06:47 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The recovery count rose by 77 to touch 4,72,477, leaving the district with an active caseload of 188

Nashik sees 31 Covid-19 cases, 77 recoveries; active tally now 188

Representative image


The Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,569 on Saturday with the addition of 31 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,904, an official said.


The recovery count rose by 77 to touch 4,72,477, leaving the district with an active caseload of 188, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


This Ganesh Chaturthi will you be making your own clay Ganesha idol at home ?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india nashik maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK