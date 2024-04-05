Nashik youth arrested for posting 'offensive' social media post

On Wednesday evening, a crowd had gathered outside the Upnagar police station in Nashik to demand the man's arrest

A man was held in Nashik, Maharashtra, for allegedly sending an abusive statement on social media, according to a police officer on Thursday.

According to reports, on Wednesday evening, a crowd gathered outside the Upnagar police station to demand the man's arrest.

"Despite senior officials' efforts to calm the situation, some people blocked the Nashik-Pune highway and pelted stones at passing vehicles. Traffic in the vicinity was briefly diverted. "The person responsible for the contentious post has been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing," the official said.

In another incident, the police in Thane district seized gutka worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a truck and have arrested its driver. Per a PTI report, the Narpoli police had intercepted a truck on Dapoda road in Bhiwandi on Thursday afternoon and found it loaded with gutka of different brands and it was collectively valued at nearly Rs 50 lakh.

Gutka's manufacturing, sale and distribution is prohibited in Maharashtra.



Per the PTI report, the consignment and the truck were impounded and the driver identified as Ajaykumar Shyampal Singh, aged 28, was taken into custody.

Reportedly, the officials are trying to ascertain where did the consignment come from and its destination.

In Navi Mumbai, in an unrelated incident, police booked five persons for allegedly cheating a date trader from Iran of nearly Rs 4 crore. A PTI report quoted a police personnel saying that the accused, including proprietors of two trading companies, had procured dates from the complainant but they never paid him.

Acording to the report, in his complaint, the Iranian trader said he had dispatched 23 containers with dates from Port of Bandra Abbas to two Mumbai-based traders in 2020. The duo after having received the consignment worth Rs 4.36 crore forged documents to show their associated company from Dubai supplied it and the money was sent to the company instead of the seller.

He said that upon receipt of the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing of the Navi Mumbai police department opened a preliminary investigation. On Thursday, the accused was charged with cheating at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai.