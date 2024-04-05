Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Nashik youth arrested for posting offensive social media post
<< Back to Elections 2024

Nashik youth arrested for posting 'offensive' social media post

Updated on: 05 April,2024 12:45 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Wednesday evening, a crowd had gathered outside the Upnagar police station in Nashik to demand the man's arrest

Nashik youth arrested for posting 'offensive' social media post

Representative image

Listen to this article
Nashik youth arrested for posting 'offensive' social media post
x
00:00

A man was held in Nashik, Maharashtra, for allegedly sending an abusive statement on social media, according to a police officer on Thursday.


According to reports, on Wednesday evening, a crowd gathered outside the Upnagar police station to demand the man's arrest.


"Despite senior officials' efforts to calm the situation, some people blocked the Nashik-Pune highway and pelted stones at passing vehicles. Traffic in the vicinity was briefly diverted. "The person responsible for the contentious post has been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing," the official said.


In another incident, the police in Thane district seized gutka worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from a truck and have arrested its driver. Per a PTI report, the Narpoli police had intercepted a truck on Dapoda road in Bhiwandi on Thursday afternoon and found it loaded with gutka of different brands and it was collectively valued at nearly Rs 50 lakh. 

Gutka's manufacturing, sale and distribution is prohibited in Maharashtra. 

Per the PTI report, the consignment and the truck were impounded and the driver identified as Ajaykumar Shyampal Singh, aged 28, was taken into custody. 

Reportedly, the officials are trying to ascertain where did the consignment come from and its destination. 

In Navi Mumbai, in an unrelated incident, police booked five persons for allegedly cheating a date trader from Iran of nearly Rs 4 crore.  A PTI report quoted a police personnel saying that the accused, including proprietors of two trading companies, had procured dates from the complainant but they never paid him. 

Acording to the report, in his complaint, the Iranian trader said he had dispatched 23 containers with dates from Port of Bandra Abbas to two Mumbai-based traders in 2020. The duo after having received the consignment worth Rs 4.36 crore forged documents to show their associated company from Dubai supplied it and the money was sent to the company instead of the seller. 

He said that upon receipt of the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing of the Navi Mumbai police department opened a preliminary investigation. On Thursday, the accused was charged with cheating at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nashik maharashtra India news national news Crime News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK