National Anti-Terrorism Day: Let’s remember the victims

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Every year on May 21, India celebrates National Anti-Terrorism Day. The nation has been a target of terrorist attacks for a number of years, therefore today is quite significant. Numerous people have been killed in explosions in several metro and tier-II cities throughout India. Terror attacks have increased during the past few decades.

History

Why should we celebrate this day on May 21? It's because Rajiv Gandhi, a former prime minister, died in a terrorist strike on this day in 1991. It shook everything. The sitting PM was killed by an LTTE suicide bomber at a political event in Sriperumbudur.

Significance

The government hopes to raise awareness of the need to combat terrorism on this day and hopes to wean young people away from it. Because of this, it draws attention to human misery and demonstrates how it directly jeopardises peace and national security.

Observance

It is observed by using a variety of creative methods to communicate the anti-terrorism message. It is also a good moment to think about the victims of various acts of terrorism. To stop terrorist actions, it is also crucial to maintain strict vigilance.