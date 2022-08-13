Breaking News
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19 again

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:09 PM IST  |  Srinagar
The 85-year-old MP from Srinagar was doing fine and has self-isolated at home

Farooq Abdullah. File Pic


National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, a party leader said.


He said the 85-year-old MP from Srinagar was doing fine and has self-isolated at home.

Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised then for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.


