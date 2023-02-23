National Conference will rollback all 'anti-people' steps of Jammu and Kashmir administration if voted to power: Farooq Abdullah

He made these remarks while chairing a provincial committee meeting at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, here

National Conference president and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah. PTI File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that when his party, National Conference, comes to power, it will roll back all the “anti-people” steps of the incumbent Jammu and Kashmir administration.

He made these remarks while chairing a provincial committee meeting at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subuh complex in Srinagar.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the functionaries also highlighted the contemporary public and party issues, including the inflation, unemployment, “rampant demolition drive, and imposition of the property tax”, NC said in a statement.

“The committee members also gave their estimation of the prevailing ground situation with regards to the deteriorating security situation, development deficit and the rising tide of intolerance against contrarian views in J&K. The underway wanton suppression and prolonged detention of local youth besides plethora of other issues were also raised in the meeting,” the statement said.

Interacting with the functionaries, Dr. Farooq said that the down sliding of democracy has hurt every sector of Jammu and Kashmir without any exception. “The litmus test for a democracy is that the policy decisions are made through democratic procedure and have popular support. Unfortunately, the current administration's decisions sans both!” he said.

Terming the recent government actions as “anti-people and a grave injustice”, he said, “Such decisions must be left to a democratically elected government in J&K.”

“It all started with disempowering, disenfranchising our people, now they are dispossessing them. We won't allow this. If NC comes to power, all these anti people policies have to go lock stock and barrel. We cannot act as mute spectators to the injustices committed by this government. People will punish them through elections as and when they are held. They cannot run away from it for long, one or the other day they have to face the people's raging anger,” he said.