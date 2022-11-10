National Education Day: Know why it is celebrated on November 11

On National Education Day, India remembers the contributions of Maulana Azad towards nation-building

National Education Day is observed on November 11 every year since 2008. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

National Education Day: Why it is celebrated on November 11

The day is also observed to create awareness among people about the importance and role of education in the betterment and welfare of nation.

Azad played a significant role in shaping the education system of the country. He has contributed to the set up of several academic institutes- University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Secondary Education Commission, other bodies. The institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur were established during his tenure. He was also responsible for establishing the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The Central government in September 2008 announced November 11 as National Education Day. The first National Education Day celebrations were inaugurated on November 11, 2008 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Who was Maulana Abdul Azad?

A reformer and a freedom fighter, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was not merely a scholar but committed to building the nation through education.

Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was the first education minister of independent India. He served the nation from August 15, 1947, to February 2, 1958.

He also served as the President of the Congress party in 1923 and then from 1940 to 1945. Maulana has authored several books including India Wins Freedom and Ghubar-e-Khatir.