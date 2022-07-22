Breaking News
National Herald case: ED defers Sonia Gandhi's summons to July 26

Updated on: 22 July,2022 09:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ED said she is now required to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday, and not on Monday (July 25). The reason for the change of date could not be ascertained immediately

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic


The Enforcement Directorate has deferred by a day to July 26 the summons issued to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money-laundering case, officials said.

They said she is now required to appear before the federal agency on Tuesday, and not on Monday (July 25). The reason for the change of date could not be ascertained immediately. Gandhi, 75, was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.


