Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > News > India News > Article > Rahul questioned for 2nd day in money laundering case leaves ED office after 4 hours

Rahul questioned for 2nd day in money-laundering case; leaves ED office after 4 hours

Updated on: 14 June,2022 04:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions

Rahul questioned for 2nd day in money-laundering case; leaves ED office after 4 hours

Rahul Gandhi. File Photo


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after around four hours of questioning in the money-laundering case related to the National Herald on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi, 51, arrived at the ED office in New Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "His statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," officials said.




The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions.


Also Read: Congress says govt scared of Rahul Gandhi, 'undeclared emergency' in Delhi

The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

(with inputs from PTI)

india new delhi rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi congress national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK