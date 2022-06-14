Rahul questioned for 2nd day in money-laundering case; leaves ED office after 4 hours

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions

Rahul Gandhi. File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after around four hours of questioning in the money-laundering case related to the National Herald on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi, 51, arrived at the ED office in New Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "His statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," officials said.

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the ED office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions.

The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

(with inputs from PTI)