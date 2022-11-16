National Press Day 2022: Know why is it celebrated

The First Press Commission had decided to form a body with statutory authority that would be maintaining the ethics in the field of journalism

Representative Image

The press is the fourth pillar of democracy. The independent press is often considered the voice of the people and it brings forth the ills of the system. A free press is also considered to force a government to bring a conclusion to the problems of the masses.

Like every year, on November 16, India is today celebrating national press day which marks the forming of the first statutory authority on this date.

The First Press Commission had decided to form a body with statutory authority that would be maintaining the ethics in the field of journalism. The Commission decided that a managing body was required in order to connect with the people of the press and also to arbitrate on issues related to journalism and journalists.

According to the Press Council of India (PCI) website, the PCI, a statutory quasi-judicial autonomous authority re-established in the year 1979 under an Act of Parliament, Press Council Act, 1978 with the two-fold objects- preserving the freedom of the press by maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and the news agencies in India.

Also Read: National Press Day 2022: Journalists under pressure amid global decline in press freedom, says Google

It was first set up in 1966 under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965, on the recommendations of the first Press Commission with identical twin objects.

The 1965 Act was, however, repealed in 1975 and the Press Council was abolished during an emergency. Thereafter, a new Act was enacted on similar lines as the Act of 1965 and the Press Council was re-established under it in the year 1979.

The National Press Day in the country is since then celebrated on November 16 to mark the date and commemorate the establishment of the first-ever council.

The council is traditionally chaired by a retired judge of the Supreme Court of India and 28 additional members.

According to the PCI website, the retired judge of the Supreme Court of India is nominated by a Committee consisting of a Chairman of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), Speaker of the House of People (Lok Sabha) and a person elected amongst themselves by the 28 members of the Council.

Out of the 28 members, 13 represent the working journalists including 6 who are supposed to be the editors of newspapers and 7 working journalists other than editors. 6 members are from among persons who own or carry on the business of the management of the newspapers, 2 each representing the newspapers, 1 is from among persons who manage news agencies, 5 members as representatives of the two Houses of Parliament, 3 nominated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and 2 nominated by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to represent the readers interest.

It also has 3 members nominated from the University Grants Commission, Bar Council of India and Sahitya Academy representing the fields of education, law and literature respectively.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal