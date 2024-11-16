On the occasion of National Press Day, Vaishnaw highlighted that the country is home to more than 35,000 registered newspapers, numerous news channels, and a apidly expanding digital infrastructure

The Press Council of India (PCI) marked the National Press Day 2024 with a special event held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The event was attended by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr L Murugan, PCI Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and veteran journalist Kundan Ramanlal Vyas.

The dignitaries reflected on India’s dynamic media ecosystem and discussed the challenges faced by the press. Vaishnaw, the chief guest and keynote speaker, who attended the event virtually, spoke about India’s vibrant media landscape, highlighting that the country is home to more than 35,000 registered newspapers, numerous news channels, and a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure. He credited investments in 4G and 5G networks for positioning India as a global leader in digital connectivity, with the lowest data prices in the world.

However, the minister also pointed to four key challenges affecting the media and press in the digital age:

Fake news and misinformation

Vaishnaw said the dangers posed by fake news undermines public trust and threatens democracy. He questioned the adequacy of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions, introduced in the 1990s to shield digital platforms from being held accountable for user-generated content. “Shouldn’t platforms operating in a context as complex as India adopt a different set of responsibilities?” Vaishnaw questioned, underlining the need for a new framework that ensures accountability and protects the social fabric of the nation.

Fair compensation for content creators

The shift from traditional to digital media has financially impacted conventional media, which has invested heavily in journalistic integrity. Vaishnaw highlighted the asymmetry in bargaining power between digital platforms and traditional media outlets. “The efforts made by conventional media in creating content need to be fairly and suitably compensated,” he remarked.

Algorithmic bias

Algorithms on digital platforms, designed to maximise engagement, often promote sensational or divisive narratives. Vaishnaw pointed out the social consequences of such biases, especially in a diverse country like India, and urged platforms to find solutions that account for the impact their algorithms have on society.

Impact of AI on Intellectual Property Rights

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns about the rights and recognition of original content creators. Vaishnaw questioned how AI models, which generate content based on vast datasets, affect intellectual property rights. “Are the original creators being compensated or acknowledged for their work?” he asked, highlighting both the ethical and economic challenges posed by AI advancements.

In his address, Vaishnaw called for open debates and collaborative efforts to tackle these issues and preserve the media's role as a pillar of democracy, contributing to the vision of a prosperous 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

While speaking at the event, Dr Murugan stressed on the importance of responsible journalism. He cautioned that fake news spreads “faster than a virus” and posed a serious threat to national integrity. Dr Murugan noted that smartphones have turned individuals into potential content creators and called for increased regulation to combat misinformation while balancing freedom of speech with responsibility. He also praised the government's initiatives, including the establishment of a Fact Check Unit within the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to counter false narratives.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, highlighted various government initiatives to support journalists, including accreditation, health and welfare schemes, and capacity-building programmes, while emphasising on the need for a fair, transparent, and sustainable press ecosystem that upholds "journalism as a beacon of truth", a platform for diverse voices, and a catalyst for positive societal change.

Justice Desai discussed the challenges brought about by the expansion of digital media, blogs, and podcasts. She stressed the importance of ensuring timely and accurate news dissemination, particularly in the digital era while praising the PCI’s efforts to promote ethical journalism through initiatives such as the National Awards of Excellence, which this year recognised 15 journalists for their contributions. She also highlighted the PCI’s role in maintaining public trust and integrity in journalism.