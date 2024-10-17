The ceremony was attended by various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn-in today/ PTI

On Thursday, Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, was sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister for the second time at a ceremony in Panchkula. The ceremony was attended by various National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ritual took place on Valmiki Jayanti, a special day for the Dalit community that honours the legendary poet-sage Valmiki, author of the Hindu epic Ramayana, reported PTI.

According to the PTI, Saini, who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister earlier this year, has guided the BJP to its third consecutive term in the state. Despite doubts about his leadership, Saini led the party to victory in 48 of the 90 assembly seats. His triumph in the Karnal bypoll earlier this year strengthened his leadership position.

Saini's cabinet has made major decisions in recent months, including establishing the Haryana Agniveer Policy 2024, which supports Agniveers after they complete their military duty, and increasing the state's Minimum Support Price (MSP) programme for 24 crops, making Haryana the only state in India to do so, the report added.

Nayab Singh Saini Emerges from Obscurity to Secure Second Term as Haryana CM

Nayab Singh Saini, the low-profile OBC leader, was sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister for the second time, propelling the BJP to its third consecutive victory in the state. Initially regarded as an improbable contender to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar, Saini has successfully dispelled suspicions by establishing a strong presence in Haryana politics.

The BJP won 48 out of 90 seats, with the assistance of three independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal. Saini, 54, comes from Ambala and has progressed through the party levels over three decades, including serving as a minister in Khattar's government from 2014 to 2019.

Saini's promotion in March 2024 occurred at a time when the BJP was facing growing resistance to problems such as unemployment, inflation, and the Agnipath plan. However, Saini soon reversed the party's fortunes by enacting major policies. These include the Haryana Agniveer Policy 2024, which assists Agniveers once they complete military service, as well as the state's decision to purchase 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price.

Despite mistrust, Saini's leadership, combined with the BJP's promises of job development and financial assistance for women, appealed to voters. He won the Ladwa assembly seat in the recent elections by a margin of 16,054 votes, solidifying his status as a significant BJP leader in Haryana.

