Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare, NCP candidate from Vadgaon Sheri, Pune, has filed a complaint against an independent candidate with a similar name, alleging tactics to mislead voters. Despite missing affidavit details, election officials dismissed the complaint, sparking further appeals.

Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency in Pune, Maharashtra, has raised concerns with local election officials, alleging that tactics involving a “dummy candidate” are being used to undermine his candidacy. Pathare claims an independent candidate with a similar name, Bapu Baban Pathare, filed his nomination on the last day, potentially confusing voters and casting doubt on the election process.

In his complaint, Pathare contends that this independent candidate failed to include crucial financial details in his election affidavit, specifically omitting information about certain outstanding loans and bank account balances. According to election rules, candidates must fully disclose their assets, liabilities, and any loans or financial commitments. However, local election officials dismissed Pathare's complaint, reasoning that minor errors in affidavits do not justify disqualification.

An official from Vadgaon Sheri confirmed the situation, stating, “In the Vadgaon Sheri constituency, a total of 24 candidates submitted their nominations. One of these candidates, Bapu Baban Pathare, faced scrutiny over an outstanding loan not listed in his affidavit. He later clarified that he is making regular payments on this loan, so it does not count as an undisclosed debt.” The official explained that minor discrepancies in affidavits are typically overlooked, meaning Bapu Baban Pathare’s nomination was accepted.

In response to the decision, Surendra Pathare, son of Bapusaheb Pathare, expressed intentions to escalate the issue to higher authorities, voicing dissatisfaction with the election officials’ handling of the matter. Surendra remarked, “It seems suspicious that an independent candidate with a name so similar to my father’s—Bapusaheb Pathare—filed his nomination at the last moment. Usually, candidates display their affidavits publicly, but in this case, Bapu Baban Pathare’s affidavit was not made readily accessible.”

Surendra further elaborated that upon examining the independent candidate’s affidavit, they identified the missing loan and bank account information, which should have led to a rejection under election regulations. “By not rejecting his nomination, it raises questions about the possible use of a dummy candidate to confuse voters. We strongly feel this is an intentional move to manipulate the voting process, and we will soon be taking this matter to a higher level,” he stated.

The race for the Vadgaon Sheri seat includes Bapusaheb Pathare of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), who faces opposition from Sunil Tingre, the candidate representing the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP. In total, 24 candidates are vying for the seat, adding complexity to the election landscape.

As per ANI, the dispute highlights the challenges candidates face with similar names on the ballot, which can easily mislead or confuse voters. The outcome of Pathare’s planned appeal may shed light on the level of scrutiny applied to candidate affidavits and election transparency.

(With inputs from ANI)