During Wednesday's hearing and earlier too, the Sharad Pawar camp questioned before the Election Commission the very premise of dispute in the NCP, claiming those who were part of conducting organisational polls in the party in 2018 cannot claim in 2023 that those elections were flawed

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article NCP name and symbol war: Sharad Pawar camp likely to conclude arguments before EC on Monday x 00:00

The Sharad Pawar faction is likely to conclude its arguments before the Election Commission on Monday in the NCP name and symbol war following which the Ajit Pawar group will present its rejoinder before the poll panel.

During Wednesday's hearing and earlier too, the Sharad Pawar camp questioned before the Election Commission the very premise of dispute in the NCP, claiming those who were part of conducting organisational polls in the party in 2018 cannot claim in 2023 that those elections were flawed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Sharad Pawar faction is likely to conclude its arguments before the EC. Then, the camp of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will present its rejoinder (reply to Sharad Pawar camp's arguments) before the EC.

Two days before rebelling against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Maharashtra government in early July, Ajit Pawar had approached the EC on June 30 staking claim to the party name as well as the symbol and subsequently declared himself as the party president with the support of 40 lawmakers.

In such matters, the poll panel works as a quasi-judicial body and the case is heard by the chief election commissioner and fellow election commissioners.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.