Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > NCP name and symbol war Sharad Pawar camp likely to conclude arguments before EC on Monday

NCP name and symbol war: Sharad Pawar camp likely to conclude arguments before EC on Monday

Updated on: 29 November,2023 09:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

During Wednesday's hearing and earlier too, the Sharad Pawar camp questioned before the Election Commission the very premise of dispute in the NCP, claiming those who were part of conducting organisational polls in the party in 2018 cannot claim in 2023 that those elections were flawed

NCP name and symbol war: Sharad Pawar camp likely to conclude arguments before EC on Monday

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
NCP name and symbol war: Sharad Pawar camp likely to conclude arguments before EC on Monday
x
00:00

The Sharad Pawar faction is likely to conclude its arguments before the Election Commission on Monday in the NCP name and symbol war following which the Ajit Pawar group will present its rejoinder before the poll panel.


During Wednesday's hearing and earlier too, the Sharad Pawar camp questioned before the Election Commission the very premise of dispute in the NCP, claiming those who were part of conducting organisational polls in the party in 2018 cannot claim in 2023 that those elections were flawed.


On Monday, the Sharad Pawar faction is likely to conclude its arguments before the EC. Then, the camp of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will present its rejoinder (reply to Sharad Pawar camp's arguments) before the EC.


Two days before rebelling against his uncle Sharad Pawar to join the Maharashtra government in early July, Ajit Pawar had approached the EC on June 30 staking claim to the party name as well as the symbol and subsequently declared himself as the party president with the support of 40 lawmakers.

In such matters, the poll panel works as a quasi-judicial body and the case is heard by the chief election commissioner and fellow election commissioners.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sharad pawar ajit pawar nationalist congress party india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK