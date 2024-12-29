Breaking News
NCW panel to probe Anna Varsity rape case

Updated on: 29 December,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

The fact-finding committee is likely to visit Chennai on December 30, 2024.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai whips himself as a mark of protest. Pic/PTI

The National Commission for Women on Saturday constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault on a student of the Anna University.


The commission’s chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has set up the panel comprising member, NCW, Mamta Kumari, and retired IPS officer and former DGP of Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit, to “investigate and recommend action,” a statement said.


The fact-finding committee is likely to visit Chennai on December 30, 2024. “The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities. It will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the NCW said.


The national commission for women had already taken suo moto cognisance of the incident, the victim being a 19-year-old girl. The NCW had also issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu DGP in this regard. Dixit is also the special rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC.

national news chennai

