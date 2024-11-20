NDA MLAs call for ‘mass op’ against Kuki militants

It was resolved that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately.

People protest against the recent killings in Jiribam. Pic/PTI

A meeting of MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur adopted a resolution calling for a “mass operation” against the Kuki militants responsible for killing three women and three children in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said. The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.

“To start Mass Operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children within 7 (seven) days,” the statement said. “Declare the Kuki Militants responsible for the killing of the six innocent women and children as an ‘unlawful organisation’ within seven days,” it added.

It was resolved that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately. “The Center to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Cong seeks President Murmu’s intervention

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu over the deteriorating situation in Manipur and sought her immediate intervention to ensure that people of the state live peacefully in their homes with dignity. Kharge alleged that both the Union and state governments of Manipur have "completely failed" in restoring peace and normalcy during the last 18 months and the people have lost confidence in them.

