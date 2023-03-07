NDA’s repeated success in NE due to PM Modi’s passionate work: CM Himanta

“There has been no PM before Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji who has so passionately worked on bringing the North East into the consciousness of the national mainstream

Himanta Biswa Sarma. File pic

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the BJP and NDA have tasted repeated success in the Northeast due to the sole efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Coalitions backed by the BJP have retained power in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura following the assembly elections, results of which were declared on March 2.

“Certain quarters allege that BJP’s rise in the northeast was a result of defections or ‘arm-twisting’. This is nothing but a narrative peddled by a lazy and frustrated gang,” Sarma said in a series of tweets.

On the contrary, it is due to the sole efforts of Modi that the BJP and the NDA have performed well in the region, he said.

Also Read: Congress has lost opportunity by not supporting Opposition over Adani issue: AAP

“There has been no PM before Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji who has so passionately worked on bringing the North East into the consciousness of the national mainstream.

“OUTCOME: Not once but TWICE, BJP/NDA won the mandate of all NE States in both Assembly & Lok Sabha polls through POPULAR VOTE,” said the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional wing of NDA.

Responding to Sarma’s posts, Modi tweeted: “We will continue working with full vigour and fulfil the development needs of the Northeast.” The PM will be visiting the Northeast on a two-day programme from Tuesday, during which he will attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the NDA governments in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever