Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav ji and other concerned officials regarding the accident at New Delhi Railway Station

Representation pic

Listen to this article NDLS stampede: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Gadkari express grief over loss of lives x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths caused by a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday. Shah discussed the incident with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and the Delhi Police and gave directions to provide all possible help to those affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav ji and other concerned officials regarding the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner and instructed to provide all possible help to everyone. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The injured are being given all possible treatment. I wish them a speedy recovery," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed anguish over the tragic incident, terming it as "devastating." "Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampedes on the Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Singh wrote on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called the incident "shocking" and extended his condolences to the affected families. "Shocking incident at New Delhi Railway Station. Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva visited the injured at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and inquired about their well-being. He assured them of all possible support. Virendra Sachdeva stated that Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has spoken to doctors and officials and has given appropriate instructions, according to Delhi BJP press statement.

He further informed that while the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government has deployed a large medical team on duty at various hospitals, the Railways has arranged three special trains for Prayagraj. A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left several others injured.

"15 people, including 3 children, lost their lives; 10 others are injured in the incident that occurred at New Delhi railway station," said Chief Casualty Medical Officer, LNJP hospital. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an overwhelming crowd. The situation worsened near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1. In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high-level inquiry has been ordered in the "unfortunate incident".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever