NDPP-BJP alliance yet to stake claim to form govt in Nagaland

Updated on: 04 March,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Kohima
PTI |

The term of the present government ends on March 12

Representation pic


Despite securing a clear majority of 37 seats in the 60-member assembly in the recently concluded elections, the NDPP-BJP alliance was yet to stake claim to form the government in Nagaland. Sources from both parties said their legislators would hold a joint meeting with consensus leader Neiphiu Rio, the outgoing chief minister, before staking the claim to form the government.


The term of the present government ends on March 12. Rio held a closed-door meeting with new NDPP legislators at the party head office to take their views on government formation. NDPP sources said most of the newly elected MLAs are staying together till government formation. BJP sources said party legislators will have a coordination meeting by Sunday after which the joint meeting with NDPP MLAs will take place.



Elections to the 60-member House were held on Monday while the results were declared on Thursday. Of the 37 seats won by the pre-poll alliance, NDPP bagged 25 constituencies and the BJP secured 12 seats. NDPP added seven members as it had won 18 seats in 2018 while BJP has maintained the same figure. NCP has won seven seats, the NPF five, and the Naga Peoples' Front, LJP (Ram Vilas) and RPI (Athawale) two each. JD(U) won one seat, while four Independent candidates emerged victorious.

