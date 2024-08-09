A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it can't put the careers of two lakh students in jeopardy for five students

Supreme Court. File Pic

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG examination scheduled for August 11, the PTI reported.

The plea had claimed that candidates have been allocated cities that are highly inconvenient for them to reach, as per the PTI.

According to the news agency, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it can't put the careers of two lakh students in jeopardy for five students.

"How can we postpone such an exam. Mr Sanjay Hegde, nowadays people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts, the PTI reported on Friday.

"As a matter of principle, we will not reschedule the exam. There are two lakh students and four lakh parents who will weep over the weekend if we postpone it. We cannot put the careers of so many candidates in jeopardy. We do not know who is behind these petitions," the bench said.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that rescheduling the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) is needed because there is one exam in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The plea said many candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach. It said the test cities were allotted on July 31 and the specific centres will be declared on August 8.

The exam was initially to be held on June 23. It was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of alleged irregularities in certain other competitive exams.

Meanwhile, last month, an MCC notice had stated that counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will start from August 14.

However the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August, Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said.

The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," Srinivas said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)