First arrests made as investigation intensifies into exam irregularities

Men arrested in the NEET-UG paper leak case being taken to custody in Patna. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two in Patna x 00:00

The CBI has made first arrests in the NEET-UG paper leak case, taking into custody two persons from Patna, officials said Thursday. Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar allegedly provided safe premises to the aspirants before the examination where they were given leaked papers and answer keys, the officials said. The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. This year’s examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first CBI FIR was registered on Sunday, a day after the ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam to the central agency. The demand for a CBI probe was raised by a section of protesting students.

Govt committed to fair investigation: Prez

The government is fully committed to a fair investigation in the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday, asserting there is a need to rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide. In her address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said the government is working towards major reforms in all aspects of exam process and the functioning of examination-related bodies.

Delhi HC seeks NTA stand on out of syllabus question

The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a petition by a NEET candidate alleging ‘out of syllabus’ question in the entrance examination. The petitioner claimed one question in the physics section was based on ‘radioactivity’ when ‘radioactivity topic’ was not a part of the syllabus for this year’s NEET-UG. The petitioner also alleged a “manifest error” with respect to another question for which NTA declared the “incorrect option” as the right answer. A vacation bench of Justice Dharmesh Sharma granted two weeks’ time to the counsel appearing for the authorities — Centre, NTA and National Medical Commission, to file their response to the petition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever