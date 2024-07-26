NEET-UG 2024 row spark calls for exam security overhaul by students, educators

The NEET-UG 2024 crisis broke out with suspicions of question paper leaks, an unusual number of toppers, a contentious decision to grant grace marks, and accusations of political meddling.

Members of various student unions take part in a protest rally in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

In 2024, two of India's most important admission exams, the National Eligibility and Admission Test (NEET) and the National Eligibility Test (NET) were embroiled in major controversy, sparking huge protests and calls for re-examination. The NEET-UG 2024 crisis broke out with suspicions of question paper leaks, an unusual number of toppers, a contentious decision to grant grace marks, and accusations of political meddling. Despite the National Testing Agency's (NTA) denial of these charges, the situation sparked widespread outrage among students and their parents, who demanded a comprehensive investigation and re-conduct of the exam to assure fairness.