NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, exemption for TN will happen: Stalin

Stalin recalled the many suicides of medical aspirants in the state allegedly over the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test, which was "imposed" on Tamil Nadu to "destroy the medical infrastructure" created in the state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. File Pic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, "destroying" its medical infrastructure, and asserted that the state will get itself exempted, with public support, reported news agency PTI.

"We have embarked on a legal struggle to ensure NEET exemption. Some may say with arrogance, even some in (official) positions may say that NEET exemption is not possible. (But) NEET exemption is our aim and it will happen with public support," Stalin said, reported PTI.

An anti-NEET signature campaign initiated by the DMK's youth wing, student wing and medical wing has become a "people's movement," Stalin, who is also the ruling party president, added, reported PTI.

The Tamil Nadu government has, more than once, adopted assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption for the state, arguing that the central qualifying test is against social justice, reported PTI.

In his address, Stalin credited his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi for creating robust health and medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu under past DMK governments, reported PTI.

Earlier, targeting Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday said true devotees will laud the DMK regime but not the deceitful who attempt to hoodwink the people, reported PTI.

Stalin, referring to the DMK youth wing conference slated to be held in Salem next month, said some people, unable to tolerate the party's growth were trying to confuse the people through disinformation campaign in the social media, reported PTI.

In his address at a function here, the DMK chief said he will not be concerned even if BJP state unit chief K Annamalai was to confuse people. However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alleged in an interview that "we are looting temples."

Under the DMK regime, Rs 5,500 crore worth properties belonging to temples have been retrieved. "If they really have devotion, they should laud the DMK regime," he said, reported PTI.

However, they do not have devotion and only try to hoodwink people through their deceitfulness, reported PTI.

A senior, retired police officer has made a false, defamatory claim in his 'official Whatsapp', and a case is being registered against him. Hence, some people are working in a planned manner to outwit the DMK's Dravidian model of governance and such efforts should be foiled, he said, reported PTI.

Earlier, the CM presided over a function here to solemnise two weddings, marking the completion of marriages for 1,100 pairs, an initiative of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)