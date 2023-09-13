Breaking News
Nepalese pilgrims killed in accident in UP's Gonda

Nepalese pilgrims killed in accident in UP's Gonda

Updated on: 13 September,2023 10:22 AM IST  |  Gonda
PTI

The condition of the nine others is stated to be stable. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said

Representation Pic

Two pilgrims from Nepal died and nine injured when their tempo overturned on the Gonda-Ayodhya Highway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.


The accident occurred late on Tuesday when the Nepalese pilgrims were returning to Gonda after paying obeisance in Ayodhya. They were supposed to return to Nepal from Gonda, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.


The tempo overturned while trying to overtake a truck. Eleven people injured in the accident were taken to a hospital where 55-year-old Basudev Godia and 50-year-old Ramraj Kurmi were declared dead, he said.


The condition of the nine others is stated to be stable. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

