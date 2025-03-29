Nepali student death: NHRC seeks report from Odisha govt

The NHRC, which had sent a team to KIIT to conduct an on-the-spot probe into the death of the student, uploaded the case status on its website on March 27 and stated that the rights panel has sought the report.

KIIT University in Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar. File pic

Finding gross negligence on the part of the authorities over the suicide of a 20-year-old B Tech student Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) earlier this month here, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the Odisha government, UGC and NAAC within four weeks.

The NHRC, which had sent a team to KIIT to conduct an on-the-spot probe into the death of the student, uploaded the case status on its website on March 27 and stated that the rights panel has sought the report.

