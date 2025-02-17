Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Nepali student found dead in Odisha hostel

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal.

The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal. File pic

A third-year B-Tech student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar, was found dead in her hostel leading to tension in the campus, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.


The deceased was identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal. The deceased’s cousin lodged a complaint at Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar alleging that his sister hanged herself in her hostel room on Sunday. He suspected that another male student of the varsity was blackmailing his sister for which she committed suicide.


KIIT in a statement said, “It is suspected that the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason.”


Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra appealed to the students not to take the law into their own hands and to maintain peace. Many students from Nepal assembled on the KIIT campus on Sunday night and staged demonstrations demanding justice.

