Nepali student’s death in Odisha: PM K P Sharma Oli sends officers

The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities

Two officers from the Nepal embassy in Delhi will visit the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar where a Nepali student was found dead in her hostel on the campus.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday posted on Facebook, “It has come to our attention that a Nepali student has died in a hostel of KIIT University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted. The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities.”

In a post on X later in the day, Oli said, “Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha.” The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B Tech student studying at KIIT. As the situation escalated on the campus, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel.

State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the government has been monitoring the situation and will facilitate the Nepali students, who have allegedly been evicted from their hostel, to return to the KIIT campus.

The Odisha government has constituted a fact-finding committee to determine the circumstances that led to the 20-year-old Nepali student’s unnatural death. The three-member panel will also probe why authorities of the institute did not inform the state government about its action against the students. The panel is headed by the additional chief secretary (Home).

