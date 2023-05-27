New Parliament building inauguration a historic event, Opposition move disappointing: Raosaheb Danve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday (May 28) and as many as 20 opposition parties have said that they will not attend the function, contending that it should be done by President Droupadi Murmu

Raosaheb Danve. File Pic

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said that it is a historic event and it is disappointing that the Opposition has decided to boycott it, the PTI reported.

The MP, who represents Maharashtra's Jalna in the Lok Sabha, underscored that even the Supreme Court has rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) in this matter, the news agency reported.

The new Parliament building is a symbol of our democracy and the collective aspirations of people. It is disappointing to see the Opposition boycotting this historic event, he told reporters, according to the PTI.

The opposition parties have argued that President Murmu should inaugurate the new building as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses the institution.

Asked about the Union government's stand on implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in BJP-ruled states, Danve said the Centre is mulling over it. However, it would be premature to comment on this issue until a draft is made available for public scrutiny. I will express my views on the matter when the time comes, Danve said, according to the PTI.

UCC has been a topic of debate and discussion in the country for years. It aims to replace personal laws based on religious customs with a common set of civil laws applicable to all citizens.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday defended the decision of opposition parties to skip the inauguration of the new Parliament building, stressing that MPs were not taken into confidence on it, the PTI reported on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said he was a Member of Parliament for several years and the existing building, a colonial-era structure, was in a good state. Pawar said he read in newspapers that a new Parliament building is being constructed. Now that the construction is done, we were not consulted on the inauguration of the (Parliament) building. As per norms, the President of India addresses the first session (of Parliament) every year. So, it is obvious that the President should inaugurate the new building. Since no one is being taken into confidence, senior opposition leaders felt that we should stay away and I agree with it.

(with PTI inputs)