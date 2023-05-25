New Parliament building row: PIL filed in SC seeking inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu

The PIL in Supreme Court said Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration of new Parliament building

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

A PIL was filed in Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on May 28.

According to news agency PTI, the PIL said Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

The statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on May 18, and invites issued by the Secretary General, Lok Sabha, about the inauguration of the new Parliament building, is in violation of the Indian Constitution, the PIL filed by advocate Jaya Sukin said, reported ANI.

"That Prime Minister is appointed by the President and other ministers are appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister. The President of India is authorised to appoint constitutional functionaries such as Governors, Judges of both the Supreme Court and high court, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, chairman and manager of the Union Public Service Commissioner, Chief Election Commissioner, Financial Commissioner, and other Election commissioners," the plea said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Law and Justice are made parties in the case, reported ANI.

It stated, "Respondent's (Secretary and Union) decision is illegal, Arbitrary, high-handed, whimsical and unfair, abuse of authority and against the principles of natural justice."

"Respondents has violated Indian Constitution and Constitution is not being respected. Parliament is the supreme legislative body of India. The Indian Parliament comprises of the President and the two Houses - Rajya Sabha (Council of States) and Lok Sabha (House of the People). The President has the power to summon and prorogue either House of Parliament or to dissolve Lok Sabha," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament complex which is scheduled to take place on May 28. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)