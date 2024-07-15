Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Newly appointed Nepal PM Oli says committed to strengthening ties with India

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:21 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Responding to Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message on his appointment as Nepal's prime minister for the fourth time, Oli thanked the Indian leader for his warm wishes

Pic/AFP

Newly appointed Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday said he was committed to working with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on strengthening Nepal-India relations and elevating the bilateral ties to new heights.


Responding to Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message on his appointment as Nepal's prime minister for the fourth time, Oli thanked the Indian leader for his warm wishes.


"Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi for your warm congratulations. I am committed to working closely with you to strengthen Nepal-India relations for our mutual benefit. Together, we can elevate our historic ties to new heights," the newly appointed prime minister said on X.


Earlier in the day, Modi congratulated Oli on his appointment as prime minister of Nepal and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Oli, Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), was appointed Nepal's prime minister for a fourth term on Sunday to lead a new coalition government.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday.

