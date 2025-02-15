Breaking News
Next meeting with farmers on February 22: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
Joshi also urged farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who has been on a hunger strike against the government to end his strike

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday announced February 22 as the date for the next round of meetings with the farmer leaders. He said that the government had a positive meeting with the farm leaders as their demands were heard and they were also informed about the decisions taken by the Modi government in their interest.


"We had a very positive meeting with farmer leaders... Farmers put forth their demands in the meeting... We heard all the demands of the farmer leaders... We apprised them of the decisions taken by the PM Modi-led government in the interest of farmers... A meeting will be held on February 22 under the leadership of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Joshi told reporters.


This comes after Joshi met the farm leaders who are pressing on the demands of the protesting farmers sitting at the Khanauri border in the Sangrur district of Punjab. He said the next meeting will be held with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Joshi also urged farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who has been on a hunger strike against the government to end his strike.


"I urged farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on behalf of the Central government to end his hunger strike...He told me that I would think about it," Joshi said in a video. Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said that the next meeting was likely to be held in Chandigarh. "The Union Minister has listened carefully to all the demands of the farmers. The Minister looked positive," Khudia said.

Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk said, "It is good that the talks between both sides took place in a positive manner. Since the demands are related to the centre, we stand with the farmers. An appeal has also been made to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end the fast. He is talking about ending the fast when the demands are met."

