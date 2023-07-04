Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP over the NCP’s Ajit Pawar and eight other leaders being inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government

Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

Listen to this article Next Oppn meeting in Bengaluru x 00:00

The next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, the Congress announced on Monday, and asserted their resolve to defeat the BJP has been strengthened by the “Mumbai operations” of the “BJP washing machine”.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted, “We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP over the NCP’s Ajit Pawar and eight other leaders being inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

“Yesterday when the BJP Washing Machine restarted in Mumbai with its ICE (Income Tax, CBI, ED) detergent, BJP-inspired obituaries on Opposition unity were being planted. The obit writers will be disappointed,” he said.

“If anything the Mumbai operations have strengthened Opposition resolve,” Ramesh tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever