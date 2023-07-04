Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Next Oppn meeting in Bengaluru

Next Oppn meeting in Bengaluru

Updated on: 04 July,2023 11:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP over the NCP’s Ajit Pawar and eight other leaders being inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government

Next Oppn meeting in Bengaluru

Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

Listen to this article
Next Oppn meeting in Bengaluru
x
00:00

The next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, the Congress announced on Monday, and asserted their resolve to defeat the BJP has been strengthened by the “Mumbai operations” of the “BJP washing machine”.


Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted, “We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”


Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the BJP over the NCP’s Ajit Pawar and eight other leaders being inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.


“Yesterday when the BJP Washing Machine restarted in Mumbai with its ICE (Income Tax, CBI, ED) detergent, BJP-inspired obituaries on Opposition unity were being planted. The obit writers will be disappointed,” he said.

“If anything the Mumbai operations have strengthened Opposition resolve,” Ramesh tweeted. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
jairam ramesh ajit pawar Eknath Shinde nationalist congress party bharatiya janata party national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK